The Google Pixel Fold (256GB) puts in a new all-time low price

If you're in the market for a premium folding phone from Google then you may be interested to know that the 256GB Google Pixel Fold has put in a new all-time low price. Buying at the current price will mean you'll save 31% off the list price of $1.799 - which it frequently returns to.

The Google Pixel Fold is the search giant's initial foray into the folding phone space and launched in June 2023. It's powered by the powerful Tensor G2 processor and has 12GB of RAM. This particular model has 256GB of storage.

The foldable OLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10+, and has 1,450 peak nits. The display is 7.6 inches with a resolution of 1.840 x 2,208 pixels (378 pixels per inch). The cover display is also an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate but it only supports HDR, it's made from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and is 5.8 inches with a 1,080 x 2,092 resolution (408 pixels per inch) and 1,550 peak nits.

In terms of the cameras, the rear features a 48MP wide, 10.8MP telephoto, and 10.8MP ultrawide lens. On the front of the foldable display, there is an 8MP wide camera and on the front of the cover display, there is a 9.5 MP wide camera.

Some camera features include hands-free photos, astrophotography, Real Tone to accurately capture skin tones, and Super Res Zoom which lets you zoom in up to 20 times.

