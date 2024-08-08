Get this 10TB Toshiba N300 NAS hard drive for its lowest price ever

The use of NAS storage for small businesses or even for homes has steadily increased in the last few years as users look to store critical data locally instead of a cloud server. Of course, you will still need a reliable NAS hard drive for those kinds of systems. Toshiba is one of the most popular makers of NAS hard drives, and right now you can get one with 10TB of storage for a new low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the 10TB Toshiba N300 NAS hard drive is priced at $198.99 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price to date, but it's also a $21 discount off its $219.99 MSRP.

This drive offers a data transfer speed of up to 281 MB per second. That's due to its 512MB cache and its 7,200 RPM speed. Of course, you also want your NAS drive to work reliably, and Toshiba says that it can handle a workload of up to 180 TB per year.

The drive also includes built-in Rotational Vibration (RV) sensors along with heat prevention controls. Both of these features can help the NAS hard drive detect and also compensate for any shocks, RV issues, or heat problems that it may encounter while it is running.

