Amazon Deal: The Klipsch R-41M 2-way bookshelf speakers are now 25% off

Over the last couple of months or so, there have been plenty of audio-related deals, including sound bars and AV receivers. While most of them have dried up, some of the cheaper LG budget soundbars with wireless subwoofers are still available at discounted prices.

If you are not a fan of all-in-one HTIB (home theater in a box) setups like the soundbars linked above and instead prefer something with a dedicated receiver, then you can check out Denon's 7.2 channel AVR-S970H, which come with support for Dolby Atmos, Vision, and more. It is rated for 90 watts of RMS power per channel at 8 ohms.

In case you are after a speaker to pair it with, Klipsch is currently offering its R-41M for the lowest price of ~$127 (buying link under the specs list below). The R-41M comes in the familiar Klipsch design and style. The key specs of the driver are given below:

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 68Hz - 21kHz +/- 3dB

SENSITIVITY: 90 dB @ 2.83V/1M

POWER HANDLING (CONT/PEAK): 50W/200W

NOMINAL IMPEDANCE: 8 ohms Compatible

CROSSOVER FREQUENCY:1,730 Hz

HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER :1” Aluminum LTS tweeter mated to a 90 x 90 square Tractrix® Horn

LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER: Single 4” spun-copper IMG woofer

HEIGHT INCHES (MM) 11.3” (287 mm)

WIDTH INCHES (MM) 5.75” (146 mm)

DEPTH INCHES (MM) 7.9” (200 mm)

As you may notice, the R-41M is rated for 50 watts of RMS at 8 ohms which means it should pair up nicely with the Denon S970H we linked above for the front channels, and you should not run into any clipping issues thanks to the power headroom on the Denon.

Get the Klipsch R-41M book shelf speaker pair at the link below:

Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker Set of 2 Black: $127.47 (Amazon US)

