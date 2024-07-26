Get the 1TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD for half its list price

Amazon's best-selling portable SSD is now available at a massive discount. If you are looking for a portable solid-state drive with snappy performance and a decent amount of storage, check out the Samsung T7 Portable SSD. Its 1TB Titan Gray variant is now selling for just $80, saving you 50%.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD connects to compatible devices via a USB-C cable. Its maximum speeds are rated at up to 1,050 MB/s read and 1,000 MB/s write, which is almost ten times faster than a conventional spinning drive. Just keep in mind that maximum read/write speeds are possible when connecting the drive to a device with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port.

With fast data transfer speeds, you can use the T7 Portable as an external recorder for your camera or smartphone. Samsung claims the drive can be used as a recorder for Pro Res 4K 60 FPS video shot on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Of course, you can use it with other devices, such as Windows PCs, Macs, Android smartphones or tablets, and more.

Also, thanks to its aluminum unibody enclosure and additional protections, the drive can withstand drops from up to 6 feet, giving you peace of mind that the data will be intact after small accidents.

The T7 Portable is available in four storage configurations and three colors. However, only the 1TB Titan Gray variant is currently on sale for just $80.

1TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD Titan Gray - $80 | 50% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals.

