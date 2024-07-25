Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) 32-inch 4K UHD monitor is now available for $270

If you are looking for an affordable 32-inch 4K monitor, then here is a great deal for you. Amazon US is now selling the Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) 32-inch 4K UHD monitor for $270.99, a 32% discount on its original price of $399.99.

The Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) monitor comes with a 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 350 nits brightness. A 60Hz frame rate and 99% sRGB coverage ensure smooth content and vibrant colors.

This monitor also supports 1.07 billion colors via HDR10, allowing you to enjoy true-to-life color representation with deeper contrast for darker darks and brighter brights.

The Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) comes with a range of connectivity options:

1 HDMI 2.0 port

1 Display Port 1.2

1 USB-A port

1 USB-B port

These connectivity options will improve your overall convenience and productivity. The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to display two sources onscreen at their native resolution simultaneously.

The Easy Setup Stand allows you to set up your monitor without any tools or screws. With the simple push of a button, you will be able to adjust it according to your needs.

The ViewFinity S7 can adjust brightness and color temperature automatically, optimizing based on the surrounding environment. Also, this is TÜV-certified for intelligent eye care, reducing screen flickering. You can also use the Eye Saver Mode to reduce blue light.

The ViewFinity S7 monitor is made with a minimum of 10% recycled plastic and without any chemical sprays on the plastic components. Also, the packaging uses glue instead of staples for easier disassembly.

Finally, Samsung offers a 3-year warranty for this monitor. The Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) seems like an excellent value for its price, especially with the current discount. You can get it for just $270.99 here at Amazon US.

