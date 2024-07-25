Get the 2-pack Asus ZenWiFi Pro ET12 Wi-Fi 6E mesh routers for their lowest price ever

Asus makes some of the best Wi-Fi routers for home networks. That includes its lineup of mesh routers. Today, you can get a two-pack of one of its Wi-Fi 6E routers for a huge discount and a new all time low price.

Right now the two-pack Asus ZenWiFi Pro ET12 Wi-Fi 6E mesh routers are priced at $499.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for the bundle and also a huge $300 discount from its $799.99 MSRP.

The two routers in this bundle support three bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. They also have Asus's RangeBoost Plus technology. It combines the use of a Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset and a 2.0GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU. Both can boost the routers' range and coverage. That means the two routers can cover a combined total of 6,000 square feet with its signal.

Each router also has a 2.5G LAN port and a 2.5G WAN port. That means you can connect a device like a desktop PC or a game console and get speeds from your ISP up to 2.5 Gbps on those products. It also has two 1G ports that support LAN aggregation so you can set up yet another device with up to 2 Gbps speeds. The routers also come with free AiProtection Pro security for your home network, including advanced parental controls.

