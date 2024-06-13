Get the 2024 TCL 98-inch 4K QLED TV for under $2,000 at its lowest price ever at Amazon

TV maker TCL recently launched its 2024 lineup of televisions. However, we are already starting to see big price cuts for some of them. That includes one of its huge 98-inch models, which you can now get for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

At the moment, the 2024 TCL 98-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV is priced at $1,999 at Amazon. That's a new low price and it's also $1,000 off its launch price earlier this year of $2,999.

The 98-inch TV has a 4K QLED display with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its Quantum Dot Technology offers bright colors and deep blacks, along with increased brightness with its LED backlight. It also supports all of the HDR standards for a better movie viewing experience, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TV includes TCL's AIPQ PRO processor which uses AI to monitor the clarity of the display to make it the best possible.

Other display features of the TV include Motion Rate 480 with MEMC (Motion Estimation / Motion Compensation) Frame Insertion, which should make viewing content on the TV better with the use of multiple motion enhancement technologies. Console and PC gamers can benefit from Game Accelerator 240 for lag-free and smooth gaming. The TV also has superior sound with its speakers, its built-in subwoofer, and its support for DTS Virtual:X audio post-processing.

This TCL TV uses Google TV for its smart television operating system, giving you access to nearly all the major free and premium streaming services. You get four HDMI ports, including one that supports eArc for your soundbar or speaker. It also has two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a cable/antenna connection.

