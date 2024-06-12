Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

GEEKOM XT12 Pro with Intel Core i9 is down $150 in the U.S. and £150 off in the U.K.

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin · with 0 comments

geekom mini pc

GEEKOM has been running some sweet deals in the last month or so on the (AMD Ryzen) A5 ﻿and the Intel i9-powered Mini IT13, both of which we reviewed here at Neowin, but it is also running a deal on another Mini PC that we recently had a look at ourselves: the XT12 Pro. As you can probably guess by the name, it includes a 12th gen Intel CPU.

This Mini PC has a total TDP of 35W and supports up to four screens at once through the two USB 4 Gen 3 or HDMI ports. A rundown of the main specs can be viewed below.

  • 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM of up to 64GB
  • Ultra-fast 1TB PCIe4.0*4 SSD
  • WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
  • 2.5 GbE Ethernet
  • Supports 4 displays, up to 4K
geekom mini pc

Until June 19, you can get an extra $150 or £150 off the $699/£599 cost, which brings the price down to $549/£449 at the official site. Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

Use coupon code NEOXT12 at checkout to apply the $150 or £150 discount.

This coupon code expires on June 19. GEEKOM has let us know that they will be running different promotional activities during their 21st-anniversary celebrations between June 11th and July 22, so stay tuned for some other great deals.

