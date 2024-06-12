GEEKOM XT12 Pro with Intel Core i9 is down $150 in the U.S. and £150 off in the U.K.

GEEKOM has been running some sweet deals in the last month or so on the (AMD Ryzen) A5 and the Intel i9-powered Mini IT13, both of which we reviewed here at Neowin, but it is also running a deal on another Mini PC that we recently had a look at ourselves: the XT12 Pro. As you can probably guess by the name, it includes a 12th gen Intel CPU.
This Mini PC has a total TDP of 35W and supports up to four screens at once through the two USB 4 Gen 3 or HDMI ports. A rundown of the main specs can be viewed below.
- 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM of up to 64GB
- Ultra-fast 1TB PCIe4.0*4 SSD
- WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
- 2.5 GbE Ethernet
- Supports 4 displays, up to 4K
Until June 19, you can get an extra $150 or £150 off the $699/£599 cost, which brings the price down to $549/£449 at the official site. Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.
- GEEKOM XT12 Pro for $549 ($150 off) at GEEKOM U.S.
- GEEKOM XT12 Pro for £449 (£150 off) at GEEKOM U.K.
Use coupon code NEOXT12 at checkout to apply the $150 or £150 discount.
This coupon code expires on June 19. GEEKOM has let us know that they will be running different promotional activities during their 21st-anniversary celebrations between June 11th and July 22, so stay tuned for some other great deals.
