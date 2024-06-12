Beats Solo4 with AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years) discounted $79 right now

If you’ve been on the lookout for a quality pair of headphones, you might be interested in picking up the Beats Solo4 headphones from Apple with AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years). This bundle will normally set you back $228.95 but with the recent $79 discount, you can get it for just $149.95 (buying link towards the end of the article).

It is worth noting too that the Beats Solo4 headphones are also discounted without the AppleCare+ protection but you’ll only be spending $20 less. Given these are premium headphones, getting the added AppleCare+ protection seems like the prudent thing to do.

According to Apple’s website, all Beats headphones come with one year of hardware repair coverage through limited warranty and 90 days of complimentary technical support but with AppleCare+ you extend your coverage to two years and it covers unlimited incidents of accidental damage ($29 service fee for each incident) and ensures your battery can hold 80% of charge. You also get 24/7 priority access to technical support.

Regarding the headphones themselves, Apple highlights the following key features:

Custom acoustic architecture and updated drivers for powerful Beats sound.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

Ultralight ergonomic design for all-day comfort. Flex-grip headband and ergonomically angled, adjustable ear cups for a stable fit.

UltraPlush ear cushions are designed for comfort and durability.

Up to 50 hours of battery life.

Fast Fuel means a quick 10-minute charge gives up to 5 hours of playback.

High-resolution lossless audio via USB-C or 3.5 mm audio cable.

Dual compatibility including one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android.

High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via built-in microphone.

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.

In terms of reviews, these headphones score 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon suggesting that people think they’re a good product.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.