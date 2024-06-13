Samsung Galaxy Watch FE goes official, a stylish package with tons of health features

In an official newsroom post, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch FE. The latest addition to the Samsung smartwatch lineup brings a stylish design with a host of health features on a budget, although the price hasn't been announced yet.

It was expected that the Galaxy Watch FE would be announced at the upcoming Unpacked event in Paris next month. However, Samsung surprised everyone by unveiling the Galaxy Watch FE today. VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, Junho Park, said in the blog,

We’re excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalized health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night.

Speaking of the features, the Galaxy Watch FE will be available in a single size of 40mm. The watch will be offered in three colors: Black, Pink Gold, and Silver. The watch bands are interesting, and they feature blue and orange stitching to add more to their style.

The display of the Galaxy Watch FE is a 1.2-inch, 396×396, Super AMOLED made of Sapphire Crystal glass that also features AOD (Always On Display). It is powered by the Exynos W920 1.18GHz processor, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of storage. Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch FE packs a 247mAh battery and runs on Wear OS powered by the Samsung One UI 5 Watch.

The smartwatch packs several health-related features. It comes with an advanced BioActive Sensor, advanced sleep features, and a host of heart health monitoring features. As per the blog, the Galaxy Watch FE can detect abnormal heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib) and detect Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) as well.

The Galaxy Watch FE also tracks your Body Composition, Blood Pressure monitoring, and ECG. The smartwatch supports over 100 different workouts. For runners, the Galaxy Watch FE offers "advanced running analysis, which helps users not only analyze overall performance to maximize efficiency but also provide insights and guidance to help prevent injury so they can keep moving toward their goals."

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE also offers a seamless connected experience with Galaxy devices. It comes with features such as Find My Phone, Camera Controller, Samsung Wallet, and more. Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy Watch FE will be available globally this summer, and according to previous leaks, it could be priced below $200.