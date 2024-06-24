Get the 4TB Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD for a new all-time low price

High capacity and fast speed are two things that bump SSD prices big time. That is true for the Crucial's T700 PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive. While it is no longer the latest and greatest SSD from Crucial (that honor belongs to the T705), it is still quite an expensive SSD. Fortunately, you can now get it for a new all-time low price of $362.89 on Amazon.

The T700 is a high-end SSD that is capable of copying data at the speed of up to 12,400 megabytes per second read and 11,800 megabytes per second write (sequential) when paired with a processor and motherboard that support PCIe Gen 5 (older Gen 4 and 3 boards are also supported but the max speed will be lower). As for random read-write, Crucial promises 1,500K IOPS.

Like other modern solid-state drives, the Crucial T700 supports Microsoft DirectStorage, a feature that speeds up loading times in modern games.

As for endurance, the 4TB variant of the Crucial T700 SSD is rated for up to 2400TB of total board write, plus you get a limited 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

You can use the T700 SSD in compatible desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, consoles, and other devices that support 2280 PCIe solid-state drives.

4TB Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD - $362.89 on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

