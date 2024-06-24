Amazon UK deal: Save 8% on 4K 43-inch Toshiba QLED Fire TV with Dolby now just £219

If you’re in the UK and looking for a bigger TV at an affordable price then have a look at the Toshiba 43QF5D53DB. It’s a 43-inch QLED 4K Fire TV complete with the Alexa voice assistant. This TV was previously priced at £239 but now you can get it for just £219, that’s the lowest it has ever been available for on Amazon.

According to LG, this QLED TV is able to offer a range of 1 billion colour shades to achieve the best picture, this is enhanced by the Dolby Vision HDR and the upscaling functionality enabled by the TRU Picture Engine. Regarding sound, this TV combines Dolby Atmos, an internal subwoofer, and speaker to create an “epic sound experience”.

Highlighting more features, the product page reads:

Experience true colour, QLED offers a range of 1 billion colour shades for picture precision like never before.

Cinematic resolution. Get a TRU-ly smooth, upscaled and more detailed viewing thanks to our TRU picture engine technology.

Enjoy picture perfect, 4K HDR content like no other. Combined with Dolby Vision, experience highlights up to 40 times brighter than standard, and blacks that are 10 times darker.

Everything you need to create an epic sound experience. Seamlessly combining Dolby Atmos, internal subwoofer (internal subwoofer available on 50" + screen sizes) and speakers, designed by Onkyo.

Fire TV makes it easy with all your favourite content on one easy-to-navigate home screen.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favourites from BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, Now, Disney+ and more.

Press and ask Alexa to discover new content, adjust the volume, change channels or even control compatible smart home devices. Connect compatible smart home devices to your Fire TV and ask Alexa to turn off the lights, adjust the temperature, or use picture-in-picture to see who’s at the front door.

An account is required for full use of all functions. Additional costs for subscriptions may apply when using streaming services.

In terms of ratings, this series of TV (there are different sizes) scores 4.1 out of 5 stars. Customers said they like the picture quality, including the bright colours and clear picture. Reviewers also said that the setup was easy and thought the TV was great value for their money.

