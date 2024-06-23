Save $120 on the DJI Mini 3 with DJI RC for a limited time

Are you looking for a good quality drone with a visual controller? Now, the DJI Mini 3 drone with DJI RC controller is available on Amazon for just $429, down from $549 – that’s a saving a 22%. With the DJI RC controller, you get a live camera feed from your drone so you can see the view as you fly, how cool is that?

Several years ago now after drone ownership took off, many countries introduced rules for flying drones. With this drone, you won’t need to register with the authorities to fly for recreational purposes because it’s under 249g.

Highlighting the other features, the product page reads:

4K UHD Stunning Imagery- Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. With Dual Native ISO Fusion, Mini 3 enables the capture of details in highlights and shadows, both day and night. [3]

Striking Vertical Videos are Ready to Share - With True Vertical Shooting, you can easily capture tall landmarks like skyscrapers and waterfalls. And after capturing, it's in the perfect orientation to post to Instagram or TikTok.

Extended Battery Life - Its flight time can be extended up to 51 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus (sold separately), but the aircraft will weigh more than 249 g. Fly More combo offers up to 114 minutes of total flight time. [2]

38kph (Level 5) Wind Resistant and 3-Axis Gimbal for Stable - With its Level 5 wind resistant and 3-axis mechanical gimbal, Mini 3 can capture consistently smooth 4K imagery. rushless motors enhance power and allow takeoff at altitudes up to 4,000 meters.

10km Max HD Video Transmission - Up to 10 km (32,800 feet) [5] of HD video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities, giving you the ability to freely explore vast landscapes and see clearer.

Creative Features for Advanced Shots - Epic shots are at your fingertips. Use QuickShots to choose dynamic flight patterns or capture a stunning view with Panorama.

Beginner-Friendly and Safe - Designed for beginners, GPS Return to Home (RTH) , Precise Hovering, Auto Takeoff/Landing, giving you plenty of confidence in flying. Additional in-app learning resources help you master flight quickly.

QuickTransfer via Wi-Fi - No remote control is needed; you can turn on the Wi-Fi download after pairing the drone close to your phone, and the download speed is up to 25Mb/s, which is simple and fast.

Includes the new DJI RC, which has the DJI Fly App pre-installed and a built-in 5.5-inch HD display for crisp viewing even in direct sunlight.

In terms of reviews, this drone scores 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 3,166 ratings. It’s also marked as the number one best seller in the Hobby RC Quadcopers & Multirotos category on Amazon. This product ships from and is sold by Amazon and is eligible for return, refund, or replacement within 30 days of receipt.

