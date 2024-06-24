Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense gaming headset for its lowest price ever

razer kraken v3

PC gamers not only want a great visual experience when playing their favorite title, they also want a great audio experience. Right now, you can get one of Razer's best PC game headsets, with support for audio haptic effects, for a new low price.

Right now, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense wired gaming headset is available for $74.99. That's its lowest price ever and also a huge $55 discount from its $129.99 MSRP.

razer kraken v3

This headset includes support for Razer's HyperSense haptic effects, which turn audio effects in games into haptic vibrations. That means you should get an even more immersive experience with the tactile feedback in the headset's earcups. You can also adjust the amount of feedback you receive from Low, Medium, and High settings.

The headset itself includes the company's TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers for a superior audio experience. It also supports THX Spatial Audio with its 7.1 surround sound.

The cushions on the earcups are made of a hybrid of fabric and leatherette that surround memory foam so you can wear the headset for hours in comfort. It also includes a detachable microphone that's also been tuned to cut down on background noise. Finally, the Razer logos on the outside of the headset support its customizable RGB Chroma lighting feature.

