The 43-inch Samsung M7 (M70D) 4K smart monitor is now $419.99 after $80 discount

If you’re on the market for a gigantic monitor, then the 43-inch Samsung M7 (M70D) monitor is for you. This display had an original list price of $499.99, but following a limited-time deal of 16% off, it’s now sitting at just $419.99.

As a smart monitor, the M70D is pretty special. Aside from working as a desktop monitor, it also doubles as a streaming TV. There’s also the Samsung Gaming Hub which comes installed, you can use the monitor to play games on various cloud gaming platforms.

Another cool feature of this display is called Multi Control. You can link your monitor up with your other Samsung devices, such as a Galaxy Tab or Galaxy mobile device and give your mouse and keyboard access to those devices too. This is nice if you want to use multiple devices at once without letting go of the most productive interfaces: the mouse and keyboard.

INSTANT ACCESS TO OTT CONTENT: Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus to get live TV channels and on-demand content at zero cost

1 MOUSE & KEYBOARD ACROSS DEVICES: Maximize multitasking by controlling multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard; Seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device, streamlining your workflow

ENJOY CONTENTS IN VIVID DETAIL: Crystal clear video; 4K UHD resolution brings your content to life with vivid clarity; Lose yourself while exploring nuanced settings with incredible detail

CONNECT w/ CONVENIENCE: With USB-C, HDMI & USB-A ports, you can connect to the Smart Monitor without adapters; Charge devices, transmit data & make the most out of your multiscreen setup - or do all at once - thanks to the 4 available ports

WHERE GAMING COMES TOGETHER: Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place

SOLAR POWERED CONTROL: The SolarCell Remote, featuring a solar charging panel on its back, eliminates the need for disposable batteries, making it an eco-friendly choice

DESIGNED FOR LOW VISION USERS: Designed with accessibility in mind, it comes equipped with tools that help low vision users see and use the screen more easily, including screen magnification, color switching and audio descriptions for TV settings

EASY SWITCHING BETWEEN MONITOR & PC: Enjoy better control when switching between your PC and Smart Monitor's home screen controls; With the Easy Setting Box installed on your PC, move between these configurations with just one mouse and keyboard

EASIER ACCESS TO YOUR WORK TOOLS: Access & control your PC remotely or work directly on the monitor; Embedded productivity apps like Microsoft 365 let you bypass the PC for a simpler, streamlined working environment

SIMPLE CONTROL FOR YOUR SMART HOME: See all your smart home devices in a new 3D Map View, for an easier way to manage devices in different rooms; See energy, usage and costs by device & save money by turning on energy-saving modes

The Samsung M7 (M70D) is pretty new, and it has only been listed on Amazon since May. This is the first price drop that it has seen since launch, and it’s quite a nice one. Thanks to its TV and gaming capabilities, you could just use it as a TV and cloud gaming hub if that’s what you’re after.

