Get the 4TB Synology BeeStation Personal Cloud external hard drive for its lowest price ever

Synology is perhaps best known for its NAS hard drives and drive enclosures. However, it also makes external stand-alone hard drives for PCs. Right now, one of them, which has some interesting features, is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

At the moment, the 4TB Synology BeeStation Personal Cloud external hard drive is available for $185.12 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price for the drive and also $34.87 off its current $219.99 MSRP.

This external hard drive is a bit different that some others on the market in that you can wirelessly store and access your files from anywhere, rather than connect it to your desktop PC with a USB cord. That's why Synology is calling this a "Personal Cloud Storage Device". It's designed to store files from your PC, smartphone, tablet or other device in the same way you would use a cloud storage service, except there's no monthly fee.

Setting up this drive is supposed to be easy. You will have to scan a QR code to begin. Then you will need to connect the power cable to the drive and also connect the drive to your router with its included Ethernet cable. Then, just press a button and start storing files on the drive.

In addition to backing up files from your devices, the Synology BeeStation can also store files from your cloud services like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and others. You can even edit files like documents and spreadsheets while they are stored on the drive and have those changes synced up with all of your other devices. You can even set up the drive so that each member of your family has their own private storage space.

