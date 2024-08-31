TP-Link Archer AX1800, AX3000 WiFi 6 Router are selling at great prices on Amazon

When it comes to upgrading your home network, the TP-Link Archer AX1800 (AX21 V4) and Archer AX3000 (AX55 Pro) WiFi 6 routers offer reliable performance, extensive coverage, and advanced features, making them ideal for households with multiple devices and demanding internet usage. Amazon US is currently offering both routers at a great price, so check them out while stocks last.

The Archer AX1800 is equipped with dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) technology, providing faster speeds, increased capacity, and reduced network congestion compared to previous WiFi generations. It offers a total WiFi speed of up to 1.8 Gbps, with 1,200 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. This makes it perfect for seamless streaming, gaming, and downloading.

The AX21 also supports both OpenVPN and PPTP VPN servers, ensuring secure and flexible remote access to your network. Its OFDMA technology allows for efficient communication with multiple devices simultaneously, which is essential for smart homes.

Coverage is enhanced by Beamforming technology, 4 high-gain antennas, and an advanced front-end module (FEM) chipset, ensuring strong and reliable WiFi signals throughout your home. The AX1800 is compatible with all major internet service providers (ISPs), including Comcast, Charter, AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, and Frontier. A modem is required for most ISPs.

On the other hand, the TP-Link Archer AX3000 (AX55 Pro) takes performance to the next level with even faster WiFi 6 speeds, reaching up to 2,402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band on the 160 MHz channel. It is equipped with a 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port, a gigabit WAN/LAN port, and three gigabit LAN ports, providing ample options for wired connections, whether it’s for gaming consoles, smart TVs, or PCs.

Like the AX21 V4, the AX55 Pro uses Beamforming technology and 4 high-performance antennas to ensure strong WiFi coverage throughout your home. It also incorporates MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies, which significantly boost network efficiency by allowing multiple data streams and sharing a single data stream among various devices.

The AX55 Pro supports both VPN client and server, providing secure remote access without the need for additional VPN software on individual devices. Additionally, TP-Link HomeShield is included, offering basic network security, parental controls, Quality of Service (QoS), and detailed weekly/monthly reports.

This router is also compatible with all major ISPs, including Starlink, and supports voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to manage your network with simple voice commands.

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router V4 (Archer AX21 - Dual Band Wireless Internet Router, Gigabit Router, Easy Mesh, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device): $84.99 + $10 Coupon = $74.99 (Amazon US)

TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX55 Pro - Multi Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, 1 x 2.5 Gbps Port, Dual Band, VPN Router, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, USB Port, WPA3, Compatible with Alexa): $139.99 + $20 Coupon = $119.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.