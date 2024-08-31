Save $130 on this Acer Nitro V gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 4050 graphics

If you're on the hunt for a mid-range laptop capable of gaming, then check out the Acer Nitro V (ANV15-51-51H9) gaming laptop. Right now it has a limited-time deal of 17% off. It's also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning the price and reviews are great and it's ready to ship immediately.

This laptop is powered by the Intel i5-13420H processor which has a CPU speed of 2.1 GHz. The SSD is 512 GB and the 8 GB of memory is DDR5. As mentioned in the title, the graphics coprocessor is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which has 6 GB of memory.

In terms of the display, you get a Full HD 15.6" screen that has a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080. The refresh rate is a fast 144 Hz and you get a wide 16:9 aspect ratio, giving you an 82.64% screen-to-body ratio. The display is paired with DTS X: Ultra Audio as well as Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice which delivers clear audio communication using noise reduction technology. Acer says that the audio on this laptop will allow you to play with "pinpoint sound accuracy", giving you an advantage in games.

This laptops comes with a decent array of ports include three USB 3.2, Type-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, a DC-in jack, Ethernet, and a Kensington lock. Aside from Gigabit Ethernet, you can also get online using WiFi 6. This laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you'll get all the latest features from Microsoft.

