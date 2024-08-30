The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook with 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC drops to its lowest price ever

Amazon US is currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook at it lowest price to date with a limited time deal. So, if you have been looking for a dependable machine for your needs, you may want to check it out while it's still in stock.

The IdeaPad 3i is designed for smooth multitasking and fast performance, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it delivers reliable operation and quick responsiveness.

The 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) display ensures vibrant colours and sharp details, enhancing your visual experience while the HD 720p camera ensures clear video calls. With 64GB of eMMC storage, you'll have ample space to store your data.

Furthermore, for connectivity, the IdeaPad 3i is eqipped with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, offering versatile options for all your devices. Security is enhanced with a physical laptop lock, protecting your device from theft and unauthorised access.

In addition, the Chromebook also boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, allowing for uninterrupted usage throughout the day. The slim, lightweight design also makes it easy to carry wherever you go.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook (15.6” FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 1920x1080 px, 720p Camera, Chrome OS, Abyss Blue): $219 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.