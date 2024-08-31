Deal: These HP, Acer 1TB, 2TB NVMe Gen3 SSDs are currently lowest price in six months

Recently we covered a bunch of external SSD deals from Samsung wherein some of the most of popular 2TB and 4TB SSDs were at their lowest prices (the deals are still live). If however you want an internal solution and are okay with not having some of the latest and greatest tech or the fastest speeds, then you can certainly consider these HP and Acer NVMe SSDs based on PCIe 3.0 technology as they hit six-month low prices (buying links towards the end of the article).

First up we have the HP EX900 PLUS the 1TB variant of which has claimed sequential read and write speeds of 3300 and 2700 MB/s respectively. Meanwhile, the 2TB is rated slightly slower at 3150 and 2600 MB/s respectively.

The random IOPS (input-output per second) throughputs are 325K and 379K respectively for 1TB and 2TB in terms of reads, and 293K and 280K respectively for 1TB and 2TB in terms of writes.

Up next, we have the Acer FA100 which, curiously, has the exact same specs as the HP model when it comes to sequential read/write speeds and random operation speeds. That is because both of the drives are made by the same manufacturer BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd, which is an official licensee of both Acer and HP.

However, the Acer drive is built on NVMe 1.4 while the HP one is based on NVMe 1.3. There are endurance-related improvements on the newer version which may explain the higher Endurance rating on the Acer FA100. The 2TB FA100 is rated for 1200 TBW (TeraBytes Written) while the 1TB is 600 TBW. Compared to that, the HP EX900 PLUS claims 800 TBW and 400 TBW respectively. So if you want the extra endurance, paying the extra on the 2TB Acer drive may be worth it to you.

The Acer also clearly mentions the inclusion of HMB (Host Memory Buffer) technology which is meant to compensate for the lack of DRAM cache.

Get the Acer and HP NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSDs at the links below:

acer FA100 2TB M.2 SSD 2280 NVMe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 8 Gb/s, Storage for PC and Laptops - BL.9BWWA.121: $96.99 (Amazon US)

HP EX900 Plus 2TB NVMe SSD M.2 Gen3 x4, 8 Gb/s Internal Solid State Drive Up to 3125 MB/s Compatible with Laptop & Desktop PC - 35M35AA#ABA: $89.99 (Amazon US)

acer FA100 1TB M.2 SSD 2280 NVMe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 8 Gb/s, Storage for PC and Laptops - BL.9BWWA.120: $57.99 (Amazon US)

