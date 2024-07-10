The Amazon Echo Show 8 is at its lowest price with Prime, start a trial here

If you have been eyeing the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen, 2023), now could be a good time to buy it because if you have Prime (get a trial here), you can pick it up for just $84.99 - that is $5 lower than it has ever been priced at. Non-Prime members currently have to pay the full list price of $149.99, so be sure to start a trial and save 43%.

Buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $84.99 with Prime (usually $149.99) - Charcoal, Glacier White.

As a device that's going to be sitting on a table or shelf somewhere, it's important that you can hear it across the room. In the latest iteration, the Echo Show 8 features room-filling spatial audio. It also includes better calling with a centered, auto-framing camera and better smart home integration with a built-in smart home hub.

Like other Amazon smart speakers, the Echo Show 8 features Alexa. Thanks to the screen, it also supports video services, featured audio and video services include Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Audible, SiriumXM, Pandora, Prime Video, Fire TV Channels, Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi.

Sharing more highlights of the product, Amazon writes:

Better inside and out – Entertainment is more immersive with spatial audio and an 8" HD touchscreen. Video calling is crisper with high-quality sound and a 13 MP camera. And your home is more connected than ever with the built-in smart home hub.

Vibrant sights, full sound – Content on Prime Video, Netflix, Fire TV Channels, and more comes to life with an HD display and room-filling spatial audio. Ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Subscriptions for some services required.

Smart home, simplified – Pair and control devices compatible with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread without a separate smart home hub. Manage cameras, lights, and more using the display or your voice, or activate routines via motion. Also supports connectivity via Bluetooth and wifi.

Stay in the loop – Video call hands-free using your voice, or use the new Top Connections widget to call with one tap. Have more natural video conversations with a centered, auto-framing camera and noise reduction technology.

Show off your good times – Amazon Photos turns your home screen into a digital frame of favorite memories, and adaptive color makes them look great in any light. Invite family and friends to share photos to your Echo Show.

See what's relevant – Adaptive Content lets you glance at your calendar or reminders from afar, or see more detailed content when you’re nearby. Shortcut icons on the home screen make it easy to access your most-used widgets with a tap.

Designed for sustainability – This device is made from 29% recycled materials. 99% of this device packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Designed to protect your privacy - Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

If you still need a bit of convincing to pick up the Echo Show 8, it's marked as an Amazon Choice, which means it has a great rating (4.6/5), is at a great price (its lowest ever), and is ready to ship immediately. It is shipped and sold by Amazon and can be returned, replaced, or refunded within 30 days of receipt.

