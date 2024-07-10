Get the white SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming headset for a new low price

SteelSeries makes some of the best-reviewed headsets made specifically for gamers. However, they also can be quite pricey. If you don't mind a white-colored headset, you can get one of its best models for a new low price.

Right now, the white version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming headset is priced at $129.95 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price, but it is a big $50.04 off its $179.99 MSRP.

The headset's speakers include Neodymium magnetic drives for crystal clear sound and support for 360 degree Spatial Audio, You can customize the audio much further with the included Sonar Software 10-band Parametric EQ. You can use it to create presets for your favorite games so you can get a heads-up when you hear the footsteps of an online player or if an enemy's head pops up.

You can connect wirelessly with either a Bluetooth connection or with the included 2.4 GHz USB dongle. The battery life will last up to 38 hours on a single charge, and you can get up to six hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging. You still have the option of using the headset with a wired connection as well.

Other features include a retractable microphone that uses AI for noise canceling. The lightweight steel headband has four points of adjustment for a comfortable fit, and the earcups have controls for volume, mute, taking calls, and more.

