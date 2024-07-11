Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for free as part of Amazon Prime Day 2024

A major game from a AAA developer and publisher game that came out just a few months ago will be given away for free next week. As part of Amazon Prime Day 2024, Prime members will be able to claim the PC version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for a limited time.

As revealed on the Prime Gaming blog today, the DC Comics superhero action game from developer Rocksteady and publisher Warner Bros Games will be available to claim starting at 3 am Eastern time on July 16 for Prime members. The free claim period will end at 3 am Eastern time on July 18.

While the game was heavily hyped upon release, the majority of reviews were negative, and Warner Bros Discovery admitted a few weeks after its launch that the game's sales did not meet expectations. In March, it was reported that the title had a rather tumultuous development history and that Warner Bros. Games expects to lose $200 million from its release.

In addition to Suicide Squad, Prime members will also be able to claim two more PC games for free during Amazon Prime Day. One is Chivalry 2, the multiplayer-themed medieval action game from developer Torn Banner Studios . The other is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, the third-person action game from developer Crystal Dynamics. All three free games will be made available via the Epic Games Store.

These free games will be offered on top of 15 more classic and current PC titles that are already available to claim, or will be starting later today, for Prime members. If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now and try it out for 30 days for free and can cancel at any time

