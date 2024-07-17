Get the Razer Seiren V2 PRO USB microphone for just $83.99

Amazon is currently offering a massive discount on one of Razer's USB microphones for recording, streaming, podcasting, calling, or doing anything you can do with a microphone connected to your computer. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro is now available with a 44% discount, allowing you to grab the mic for just $83.99.

The Seiren V2 Pro comes with a built-in stand and a shock absorber that can filter out vibrations, knocks, and bumps (you can also mount the microphone on a dedicated arm). It has analog gain and volume controls, plus a dedicated button with an LED indicator for muting and unmuting the mic. In addition, you can connect your headphones directly to the microphone for monitoring (hear yourself speak).

Other features in the Razer Seiren V2 Pro include a high pass filter (you can toggle it on using the Razer Synapse app) that can eliminate background humming and buzzing. The built-in digital analog limiter can automatically prevent peaking and clipping during streaming, recording, or calls. Besides, the manufacturer promises "an incredible low end that gives your voice a deep, warm quality that sounds full and clear."

You can connect the Razer Seiren V2 Pro to your computer using a USB-A to USB-C cable.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro USB Microphone - $83.99 | 44% off on Amazon

