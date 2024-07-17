Amazon Prime Day: The TP-Link Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router can be yours starting at $199.99

If you want to get a new Wi-Fi 7 router for your home network, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the time to do it. Right now, the prices for one or more Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers from TP-Link have just hit an all-time low.

Right now, The TP-Link BE10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is available on its own for $199.99 or $100 off its $299.99 MSRP. You can get a two-pack for a new low price of $349.99 or $200 off its $549.99 MSRP. Finally, the three-pack for the mesh router currently has a new low price of $499.99 or a whopping $300 off its $799.99 MSRP.

Each of the TP-Link BE10000 Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers has 2.4 Ghz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, and collectively, they offer download speeds of up to 10Gbps. One router can cover up to 3,000 square feet with its Wi-Fi 7 signal, while two mesh routers can cover up to 5,800 square feet, and three routers can cover up to 7,600 square feet. Connecting two or more of the routers will result in a seamless connector for users with just one Wi-Fi name in the home.

The router has four 2.5 Ghz ports for people who want to connect them with an Ethernet cable to a smart TV, a game console, or something else. The TP-Link Deco mobile app makes router setup easy. You can use it to check every device connected to your network and set up guest access. You can also connect to VPNs with the routers instead of connecting each device.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.