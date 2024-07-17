Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap revealed for an early 2025 launch for PC and Xbox

Developer Robot Entertainment has been making games in the Orcs Must Die! series for quite some time. The first game in the franchise was actually published by Microsoft for the Xbox 360 and PC in 2011. The sequel, Orcs Must Die ! 2, launched in 2012, followed by Orcs Must Die! Unchained in 2017 and finally Orcs Must Die! 3 in 2020.

Today, the developer announced the fifth game in the series. This one is titled Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, and it will be launching in early 2025 for the PC, via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also launch for the Xbox platform as a console exclusive.

As with the previous games in the series, the new entry is all about defending your fantasy home against creatures by setting up various traps and defenses. However, this game also includes third-person shooting and melee action as well as players will take control of specific hero characters called War Mages.

The game's official website says:

Find your role among new War Mages, each with unique weapons, abilities, traps, and personality. Each hero is tailored to different play styles and can operate independently or work together with complementing heroes, ensuring versatile and mighty orc-smashing.

The game will support single-player and co-op play for up to four players. They will have to fight off waves of orcs and other fantasy creatures in a variety of levels and environments. However, the new game will retain many of the elements of the previous Orcs Must Die! games, including cartoony art style, but this time using Epic's Unreal Engine 5. Robot Entertainment added:

Enjoy crazier physics-based interactions and more ridiculous ragdoll effects. Watch with joy as your traps hurl, crush, slice, and incinerate orcs in spectacular fashion.

We will definitely be keeping an eye on this game's progress as it approaches its early 2025 release.