Microsoft Store's Back to School deals include new Surface Copilot+ PCs and more

The Microsoft Store kicked off its annual Back to School sale yesterday. This exclusive sale for students and parents includes various Windows PCs and runs from July 16 through September 10. This year's sale features discounts on Surface devices, including the new Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft Store’s top Back to School deals include:

Although Microsoft Surface devices are available from various retailers, buying them directly from the Microsoft Store offers several advantages:

All purchases come with 24-hour support

Free 2-3 days shipping

Free 60-day returns: If Microsoft drops the price of a physical product or you find it lower at an eligible retailer, you can contact Microsoft, and they will honor a one-time price adjustment.

A 60-day price protection on Surface devices and extended device protection plans.

Flexible payment plans: PayPal Pay Later options enable customers to buy now and pay later. Citizens Pay offers financing, a traditional form of credit. Financing with Citizens Pay allows you to spread the cost of your purchase over 12 or 18 months and requires a hard credit check at application for final approval, which may affect your credit.



You can find all the deals here at the Microsoft Store.

