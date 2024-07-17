Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Motorola edge50 pro puts in a new low price of £529 on Amazon

Neowin · with 1 comment

The Motorola edge50 pro

At what price point would you say a phone is a mid-ranger? I think £529 fits the bill, that's the price you can get the Motorola edge50 pro smartphone at now, its lowest-ever price. It originally had a price tag of £599.99 so you've saving £70 or 12%.

Some highlights of this phone are that it has a 6.67-inch Super HD pOLED display, a 50MP camera with OIS, it has 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage, the battery is a 4500mAh and has a 125W charger, it's running Android 14, and it includes a protection cover.

The full highlights from Motorola are as follows:

  • Perfectly balanced design. Crafted with a sense of harmony, featuring natural-feeling materials, comfortably curved edges, and IP68 underwater protection.
  • AI-fuelled motion capture + 3x telephoto lens. Record video free from blur and capture subjects from far away with incredible detail.
  • 125W - The fastest TurboPower charging. Get power for the day in just 4 minutes of charging.
  • Exclusive Moto experiences. Enjoy an array of unique features designed to make your phone more intuitive, personal, safe and fun.
  • Vivid 6.67" Super HD (1220p) pOLED display. View programmes and films with infinite contrast and incredible detail, plus vibrant colours that meet cinematic standards.
  • Cinema-quality Dolby Atmos sound. Immerse yourself in multidimensional sound, whether listening on headphones or your phone’s powerful stereo speakers.
  • Powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 performance. Boost your speed with a powerhouse processor, giving you a 15% increase in performance.

This device is dispatched and shipped by Amazon so you won't get running into any troublesome third parties when buying this phone. If it turns out there is an issue or something and you want to send it back, Amazon will let you return it within 30 days of receipt.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.
