1TB and 2TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSDs drop to new all-time low prices

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD is Samsung's latest entry-level NVMe SSD that offers good speeds, large capacity, and, more importantly, affordable prices. Right now, you can purchase this SSD on Amazon with discounts of up to 32%, saving a lot of money on the 2TB and 1TB configurations.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus offers a notable performance increase over the previous-gen non-Plus model. When connected to a compatible PCie Gen4 or Gen5 motherboard (it is a hybrid drive with PCIe Gen4 x4 or PCie Gen5 x2), this SSD can operate at speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s read and 6,300 MB/s write (sequential). As for random read-write speeds, look out for 1M IOPS (2TB) and 850K IOPS (1TB). While you can connect it to a PCIe Gen3 motherboard, the maximum speeds will be notably lower.

Thanks to the nickel-coated controller, Samsung also promises better energy efficiency and heat dissipation. According to the spec sheet, the 990 EVO Plus SSD consumes, on average, between 4.2 and 4.6W of power when reading and writing data.

If you want to use the 990 EVO Plus SSD with a Windows PC, laptop, or tablet, make sure to download the Samsung Magician app. It has multiple features that will help you use the drive to its fullest, including firmware updates, health monitoring, safety features, and more.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD comes with a limited 5-year warranty or 600 TBW for the 1TB configuration or 1200 TBW for the 2TB configuration.

