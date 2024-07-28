Save up to $50 on 1TB and 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox

Cheap USB hard drives are a decent option for expanding storage in Xbox consoles. Still, they are not good if you want to play next-gen titles on your Xbox Series X or S. For such scenarios, a Storage Expansion Card is your best friend, and Seagate is currently offering its cards with nice discounts. You can save $50 on the 2TB variant, and the 1TB variant is $10 off.

By now, Storage Expansion Cards probably do not need an introduction. But for those unfamiliar with the concept, they are basically hot-swappable SSDs that plug into a dedicated port on the back of your Xbox. The benefit is that you do not need to disassemble your console and risk damaging it. Just turn it around and stick the card like a slightly oversized USB drive.

Xbox Storage Expansion Cards work as well as internal drives, which means you get all the features of the Xbox Velocity architecture. You can also play games from those drives and move them between different consoles. Thanks to the latest deal, you can save some money for an Xbox Game Pass membership, a controller (several Xbox Wireless Controllers are currently selling at their lowest price), or something else.

