Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save up to $50 on 1TB and 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox

Neowin · with 0 comments

These are images of all the Xbox Series XS storage expansion cards

Cheap USB hard drives are a decent option for expanding storage in Xbox consoles. Still, they are not good if you want to play next-gen titles on your Xbox Series X or S. For such scenarios, a Storage Expansion Card is your best friend, and Seagate is currently offering its cards with nice discounts. You can save $50 on the 2TB variant, and the 1TB variant is $10 off.

By now, Storage Expansion Cards probably do not need an introduction. But for those unfamiliar with the concept, they are basically hot-swappable SSDs that plug into a dedicated port on the back of your Xbox. The benefit is that you do not need to disassemble your console and risk damaging it. Just turn it around and stick the card like a slightly oversized USB drive.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Xbox Storage Expansion Cards work as well as internal drives, which means you get all the features of the Xbox Velocity architecture. You can also play games from those drives and move them between different consoles. Thanks to the latest deal, you can save some money for an Xbox Game Pass membership, a controller (several Xbox Wireless Controllers are currently selling at their lowest price), or something else.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
norton lifelock logo
Next Article

Get a year of Norton 360 with LifeLock (Standard, 2 devices) for only $29.99

Windows 11 logo
Previous Article

Microsoft confirms Remote Desktop issues in Windows Server KB5040437 update

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment