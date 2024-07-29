Starborn could be Bethesda's second expansion for Starfield

Bethesda released its latest grand RPG Starfield in September of last year, letting players explore and experience a vast universe for its mysteries. Now, with its first expansion on the horizon, fans may have discovered a hint at what the second expansion may be named. Like many leaks, it’s a trademark that may have spilled the beans early.

Spotted by Timur222 on the X platform, a Bethesda trademark filing displaying the name STARBORN has gone up on US Patent and Trademark Office website, with it being entered on July 12, 2024.

For those who have yet to complete Starfield's main campaign quest, there will be some spoilers in the following paragraph about the Starborn. Skip ahead if you would like to keep it a surprise for your own playthrough.

It looks like Starborn may be Starfield's next expansion pic.twitter.com/wisHr7ohzI — Timur222 (@bogorad222) July 29, 2024

Starborn are a group of individuals in Starfield who travel between universes using the Unity, a portal system. Players only encounter the Starborn after they collect Artifacts throughout the game's universe, gaining various supernatural powers as a side effect.

If Starborn is indeed the game's second major expansion, it could be following up on this mysterious group with a dedicated storyline. Bethesda's Todd Howard, game director behind Starfield, has already confirmed that more Starfield content is in development, which are slated to land after the Shattered Space expansion that's slated for fall this year for Xbox consoles and PC.

Revealed in full just a few months ago, the Starfield Shattered Space expansion will let players delve into the hidden homeworld of the House Va'ruun group. The story will focus mostly on this one planet, offering a more focused RPG experience than the space exploration-heavy angle that the base game employs.

As usual, take this report with a grain of salt until some official announcements arrive from Microsoft or Bethesda regarding future Starfield expansions.