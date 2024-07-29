Latest Samsung Clock update brings previews One UI 7 design changes

Details about the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 update have been pouring in from all corners. Now, a fresh Samsung Clock app update (via Reddit user Lord_Drizzleshiz), which is gradually rolling out to the users, gives us a preview of the company's updated design languages, expected to be revealed with One UI 7.

The Samsung Clock app v12.4.00.8 brings a redesigned UI for various parts of the app. The first thing that points towards this is the new Clock app icon, which goes in line with a previous leak. The bottom bar gets more contrast and now has icons instead of simple text buttons. The home screen shows off a bigger clockface and a color on the hour hand.

Gallery: Samsung Clock app

The widgets have also been revamped. They are now bigger and feature completely opaque backgrounds. The analog clock widget gets ticks for hours, and the world clock widget is now combined in a single rectangular block with rounded corners instead of two split shapes.

It was earlier reported that the One UI 7 update would allow users to change both app and folder icons with personal images. Then, the Samsung Camera app icon and camera app UI were leaked, highlighting that Samsung would make the camera options more accessible to one hand.

It was also rumored that Samsung is working on its version of Apple's Dynamic Island. Recently, a huge One UI 7 leak surfaced, which allegedly showed off the new icons, Quick Panel design, and some new features of the next One UI version.

The new changes also go in line with the One UI 7 changes, which are rumored to feature rounded UI elements. One UI 7 is also rumored to improve the app opening and closing animations. In fact, an earlier leak, which listed all the changes coming with One UI 7, suggested that it will be heavily inspired by iOS 18 and Xiaomi's HyperOS.