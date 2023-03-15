Get the tiny Crucial X6 portable SSD drive with up to 4TB for over 50 percent off

External storage for your PC is always important, but almost as important is portability. You may want to take your favorite games with you on a trip, or at least your favorite videos. The Crucial X6 portable SSD drive offers storage sizes up to 4TB, and right now you can get them with big discounts on Amazon and Newegg.

The drive weighs as little as 42 grams, and has dimensions of 2.72 x 0.43 x 2.52 inches. That makes it easy to transport anywhere you want to go. It's also highly durable, as it can withstand a fall of up to 6.5 feet. It has a USB-C port, and comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable for file transfers.

The read speeds for the Crucial X6 are up to 800 MB per second. You can also keep sensitive files secure in the drive by using one of many different encryption programs.

You can get the Crucial X6 portable SSD in four storage sizes, and all of them have big discounts on Amazon and Newegg.

Update: We removed the Crucial 2TB and 4TB deals from Newegg since we noticed they are not Shipped & Sold by Newegg items.