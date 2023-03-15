Microsoft makes another Xbox and Activision 10-year cloud gaming deal with Japan's Ubitus

Microsoft is continuing to make deals with other cloud gaming services in an attempt to show government regulators that it's flexible with its games so they will approve the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Today, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced on Twitter a 10-year agreement with Ubitus to bring its Xbox PC games to the Japan-based service.

Microsoft and Ubitus @ubituskk, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes. Our commitment is to give more players, more choice. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 15, 2023

The agreement will also cover the games that Microsoft will get if and when the Activision Blizzard deal is completed. Spencer added, "Our commitment is to give more players, more choice." The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ubitus, founded in Japan in 2013, offers game streaming services worldwide to game developers and publishers. Among other things, it was the service Nintendo used to offer Switch console players a cloud-based version of Remedy's action game Control.

Microsoft previously made 10-year deals with NVIDIA and Boosteroid to offer its games on their cloud gaming services. It has also pledged to release future Call of Duty games for Nintendo console platforms for 10 years. It has offered the same kind of deal for Sony's PlayStation consoles, but the company has so far declined to accept such a deal.