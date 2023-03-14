Deal: Save 63 percent off this great Logitech wireless gaming headset

If you want to play games on your PC gaming rig, or on a game console, having a great audio experience is a must. You also may not want to disturb others with your gameplay. Logitech offers a number of excelling gaming headsets and one of them has a big price discount on Amazon right now.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is currently discounted by 62 percent, from its normal $79.99 price down to just $29.99. You can get this price in two color choices. One is the white headset with a purple headband and foam earpads. You can also get the same headset for the same low $29.99 price in blue with red earpads.

The G435 Lightspeed uses Logitech's own wireless technology for better audio and low latency while playing games. It has a range of 35 feet which makes it perfect for playing console games on the couch. It can also serve as a Bluetooth headset when you want to listen to music from your smartphone.

The 40 mm drivers in the headphones support Dolby Atoms and offer excellent audio performance. It also contains dual built-in microphones with no need for a microphone arm. It also has an 85 dB volume limiter to keep your ears from being blown out.

The headset weighs just 5.8 oz and has an 18-hour battery life on a single charge so you can play with the headphones all day in comfort. While it fits most heads, the G435 Lightspeed has been designed to fit smaller heads with ease.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.