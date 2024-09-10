Get the TP-Link Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 BE33000 mesh routers for all-new low prices

If you want to get a Wi-Fi 7 router for your home network but also want it to be future-proofed for faster internet connections, you might want to get the recently released TP-Link Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 BE33000 mesh router. It has just hit a new low price for all of its bundles.

You can get a single TP-Link Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 BE33000 mesh router for $469.99 at Amazon or $130 off its $599.99 MSRP. You can get the two-pack version of the router for $849.99 or $350 off its MSRP. Finally, the three-pack version of the router is priced at $1,199.99. That's a huge $600 discount from its $1,799.99 MSRP.

This Wi-Fi 7 router has a 2.4 GHz band with download speeds of up to 1,148 Mbps. It also has a 5 GHz band with download speeds of up to 8,640 Mbps. Finally, the router has two GHz bands, each able to support download speeds of up to 11,520 Mbps. That offers owners combined download speeds of up to 33 Gbps.

Each of the routers can handle up to 200 device connections at once without hitting its download speed performance. If you have a larger home or one with multiple levels, buying the two-pack or three-pack model of these routers will keep your download speeds high no matter where you are in the home. In addition, each router has two 2.5 Gbps ports on the back, and two 10 Gbps wired ports as well for people who want wired connections to their smart TV, their game console, and other devices.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.