Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop hits record low price with $342 discount

The Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, thanks to a $342 discount, which will last for a limited time. This powerful laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a 16" WUXGA 165 Hz IPS display, 16 GB of DDR5 memory, a Gen 4 1 TB SSD for faster performance, WiFI 6E, and an RGB backlit keyboard so you can use it at night easily. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The Acer Nitro 16 is marked as an Amazon Choice, which means the price is good, the reviews are favorable, and it's ready to ship to customers immediately. It has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars and has been purchased over 100 times in the past month, showing it's quite popular.

The display of a gaming laptop is important as it can make or break the gaming experience. The 16-inch WUXGA display has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. Its 165 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid and uninterrupted gaming sessions. The Acer Nitro 16 also supports Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Advanced Optimus, which enhance the quality. There is also a 720p webcam with a Blue Glass Lens.

Accompanying the great display is great sound. With the Acer Nitro 16, you get DTS:X Ultra, which provides an immersive experience through dual 2W speakers. Acer says that sounds are clear and can be provided in a 3D spatial soundscape, which lets you hear where your opponents are coming from specifically.

In terms of ports for connecting other devices, the Acer Nitro 16 features one USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 4 (Type-C) port, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5 mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.