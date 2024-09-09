Get the Asus ROG Strix Flare II mechanical gaming keyboard for a new all-time low price

Asus makes quite a lot of gaming accessories, including mechanical keyboards for PC gamers, many of which can be pretty expensive. However, you can currently get one of Asus' best ROG keyboards for an all-new low price.

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Flare II wired mechanical gaming keyboard is priced at $119.99 on Amazon. That's a new price low for the keyboard and also a $50 discount from its $169.99 MSRP.

This wired keyboard includes Asus' own ROG NX mechanical switches, which offer a fast 2mm actuation point and excellent feedback when you press the keys. The keycaps are made with a PBT Doubleshot material for high durability. In addition, the keycaps were designed as mid-height keys with a shorter stem to cut down on wobbles when they are pressed.

Inside the keyboard, there's a USB microcontroller that supports an 8000 Hz polling rate. That means the delay in response when pressing the keys is reduced to just 0.125 ms. The keyboard also has a switch stabilizer that allows for smooth keystrokes and stability for longer keys like the space bar.

Other features of the keyboard include sound-dampening foam inside to reduce pinging noises and echoes. Special dedicated media and volume controls are placed on the top left corner of the keyboard. You also get a removable wristrest. Finally, the keyboard has per-key RGB backlighting that you can customize with Asus' Armoury Crate app, which also lets you map out the keys and create macros for your gaming needs.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

