Looks like Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 FE may not be that affordable after all

Samsung has a few products left to launch this year. One is the company's affordable flagship, the Galaxy S24 FE. Several leaks and rumors have already shed light on the device's specifications, and now, the latest leak reveals a potential price increase.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy S24 FE could cost as much as €100 more than the Galaxy S23 FE in European regions. But you can expect a similar price hike of about $100 in the US as well. If the estimates hold true, the Galaxy S24 FE may cost you $699 in the US, compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, which launched for $599.

It remains to be seen how would Samsung justify the price hike for the device because as per the leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE will still get 8GB of RAM and 128GB as base storage. Besides, the device is expected to be powered by a dialed-down Exynos 2400 processor, called the Exynos 2400e.

The report also suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could launch in White/Silver and Gray/Black colors. We recently reported all the colors the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch in. Apart from the normal hues, the phone will also reportedly arrive in yellow, blue, and green color options.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The phone has a punch hole at the center of the display, housing the 10MP selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy S24 FE rocks a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

The phone is likely to get a battery boost with a 4,565mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on its predecessor. Recently, an official update to the Good Lock module Camera Assistant confirmed that the Galaxy S24 FE will come with One UI 6.1. It could also be bundled with several Galaxy AI features including Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Sketch to Image, and more.