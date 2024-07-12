Windows 11 Start menu may soon get a big update with iOS-like app categories

The latest Windows 11 preview build from the Beta Channel contains quite a lot of interesting changes for the taskbar. As it turned out, there is some interesting hidden stuff for the Start menu as well. Users discovered that Microsoft is working on a new iOS-like section for the Start menu with apps and games categorized in groups.

Apple's latest operating systems also have a sort of "Start menu" (it is called "App library") that lets you browse all the installed apps on your iPhone or iPad. The operating system presents them as a single list or automatically categorized groups like "Productivity," "Entertainment," "Finance," "Games," etc. Microsoft appears to be wanting a similar thing in Windows 11.

@PhantomOfEarth discovered that build 22635.3930 contains new feature IDs that allow you to enable the "Category" view. When turned on, it creates app groups of similar categories, giving customers an alternative way to keep their app lists tidy and well-organized. Sadly, although you can turn it on with the ViVeTool, the initial implementation in build 22635.3930 is raw and far from usable.

It looks like another Start menu > All apps view option is coming soon: Category view. Present in build 22635.3930, with some not yet functional categories.



Also, you'll be able to switch between the existing alphabetical and new grid/category views using a dropdown menu. https://t.co/qFtcTm4BnB pic.twitter.com/ABtXZJ2Irl — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 12, 2024

With the latest "Category" view, Windows 11's Start menu is poised to feature three alternative UIs for the "All apps" list. The first is the one we have in the Stable version right now (a vertical list in alphabetical order), the second is the new and now much-improved grid view, and the third is the one with categorized applications. Which one you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments.