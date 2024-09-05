Get the TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 router for a new all-time low price of $219.99

If you want to get a new wireless router for your home network that also offers some of the fastest download speeds you can get, TP-Link has a Wi-Fi 7 router that may be up your alley. It just hit a new all-time low price as well.

Right now, the TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 router is available at Amazon for its lowest price ever, $219.99. That's also an $80 discount from its $299.99 MSRP.

Inside this Tp-Link Wi-7 router are six antennas that can cover up to 2,000 square feet of your home network. The router also uses beamforming technology, which can detect your home Wi-Fi devices, such as your notebook, smartphone, or game console. Then, the router can concentrate the signal from those six antennas toward those devices for a better and faster connection.

The router's three wireless bands (2.4 Ghz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) collectively offer download speeds of up to 9,214 Mbps. In the back, there's a 2.5G WAN port so you can connect it to your internet modem. It also has four 2.5G LAN ports for fast wired connections to your desktop, smart TV, game console, and more. The router can also link up to EasyMesh-supported Wi-Fi routers (sold separately) if you need to expand your wireless signal in your house beyond 2,000 square feet.

The Tether mobile app makes it easy to set up the router, and the TP-Link HomeShield service offers free Security Scan and IoT Device Identification services and basic parental controls for the router. A paid subscription (again, sold separately) allows for more features.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

