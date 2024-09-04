Get the white Asus ROG Keris 36,000 DPI sensor wireless mouse at its lowest price

Gaming PC mice have come a long way, with more advanced features and improvements to basic functions, like optical sensors. Right now, a wireless mouse from Asus with a 36,000 DPI sensor is available for its lowest price.

At the moment, you can get the white-colored version of the Asus ROG Keris wireless mouse for $59.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time low price, and it's also $40 off its $99.99 MSRP.

As we mentioned, the mouse has a 36,000 DPI Aimpoint optical sensor, which offers gamers more accurate tracking while moving the mouse. The DPI setting can be adjusted down to as little as 100 DPI. Asus says the mouse has a 650 ips max speed setting and a 50 g acceleration rate, along with a 1000Hz polling rate.

The mouse has two wireless modes: Bluetooth and 2.4Hz via its USB dongle. Asus says it will last up to 119 hours on one charge while using the dongle. You can also connect and use the USB charging cable for a wired connection.

The mouse's main buttons use Asus's ROG micro switches, which are designed to be clicked up to 70 million times each. You can even remove the mouse's case and swap out the switches with either 5-pin optical micro switches or 3-pin mechanical switches.

