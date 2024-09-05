The Dell Inspiron 5415 All-In-One Desktop is at its lowest price on Amazon

Yesterday, Neowin published a deal article for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 which was reduced by $300 to $1,699.99. If you're looking for a computer at a much lower price and in a different form factor, then consider the Dell Inspiron 5415 All-In-One Desktop. Right now, it is discounted by 13%, pushing it below $700, the lowest price it has ever reached on Amazon.

This desktop computer comes with 23.8-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) touchscreen display, an AMD Ryzen 5-7530U processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1 TB SSD, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and it comes with Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Home.

In terms of ports, this desktop features an SD Card Reader, Audio Jack, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.1 Gen 2, an RJ45 Ethernet port, DC-in, HDMI, HDMI-in, and USB 3.1 Gen 1. WiFi 6 also helps you get online. This decent array of ports should ensure you can plug in all the necessary devices.

The obvious focus of this All-In-One is the display itself. It features narrow borders for a more immersive experience and a touch screen so you can use the increasingly important touch features of Windows. The screen is held up by a stand that promotes stability and has room for parking the keyboard underneath for a tidy desk.

In addition, the display has a feature called ComfortView Plus. This is Dell's fancy name for the blue light reduction and anti-flicker panel technologies it uses to improve eye comfort.

To top things off, there is a Full HD pop-up with Wide Dynamic Range. The camera disappears out of the way when you no longer need it, enhancing the smart look of your desk.

