1TB and 2TB SanDisk Extreme are currently among the cheapest PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Having an SSD that operates within tens of thousands of megabytes per second is unquestionably cool, but the reality is that most users cannot afford such speedy drives or simply do not benefit from their immense performance. For most, an affordable PCIe solid-state drive is a better pick, especially in light of growing memory prices. Today, you can get one of SanDisk Extreme NVMe PCIe Gen 4 drives at rock-bottom prices with 1TB or 2TB of storage capacity.

The SanDisk Extreme is an M2 2280 drive for desktop computers and laptops that can accommodate long-form-factor solid-state drives. According to the manufacturer, the drive can operate at speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s (sequential), which is plenty fast for loading modern games, quick Windows startup, or copying large files.

Just keep in mind that the maximum advertised speed is only possible on systems with PCIe Gen 4 support (both motherboard and CPU). While the drive supports Gen 3 systems too, peak speeds will be slightly slower.

As for endurance, SanDisk says the drive is rated for up to 1,200 TBW in the 2TB model.

