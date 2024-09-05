TCL teams up with Microsoft for AI-powered Nxtpaper smartphones

TCL has unveiled two new Nxtpaper devices at IFA 2024. The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 Nxtpaper 5G feature the company's latest Nxtpaper 3.0 display technology for an ink-like viewing feel. However, what really sets these phones apart is TCL's new strategic partnership with Microsoft for AI.

The collaboration will see TCL's new TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 Nxtpaper 5G models leveraging Microsoft's Azure AI. Through Azure AI capabilities, the 50 Pro and 50 models will offer unique functions powered by large language models and automatic speech recognition.

For example, the writing assistant can help quickly summarize texts, convert to bullet points, or suggest revisions. Voice notes can now be recorded, transcribed and organized. Users can also easily translate selected texts across many languages.

Perhaps most importantly from a privacy standpoint, all user data processed through these AI features will remain securely stored on European servers (for European users, of course). No data will be transferred overseas without consent. TCL views data privacy and security as a top priority with this Microsoft collaboration.

Sharon Xiao, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing EMEA at TCL Communication, said at IFA 2024:

At TCL, we are not merely creating cutting-edge products; we are redefining how technology integrates into daily life, engineering solutions that make every interaction more intuitive, responsive, and universally beneficial.

In terms of specs, both phones share a 6.8-inch Nxtpaper display with 2K resolution and an anti-fingerprint coating. Powering the devices is a MediaTek 6300 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Cameras include a versatile quad-lens setup on the 50 Pro with a 108MP main sensor. Both phones also pack a large 5,010mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. Both devices will ship with Android 14 and receive two major OS updates.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is priced at €299 and will be available in the EU and Latin America, while the TCL 50 Nxtpaper 5G, priced at €229, will be sold exclusively in the EU market.