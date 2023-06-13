Get these Silicon Power NVMe SSDs for their lowest prices ever on Amazon

If you are a hardcore PC gamer, you know that the system requirements for high-end games keep going up and up. Not only are storage requirements exceeding 100GB for many games, but some game developers are now insisting that your PC have a solid state drive inside instead of an old-fashioned hard drive.

In fact, an upcoming update to CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will not only require SSD even at the minimal level for the PC version but will require NVMe SSDs if you want to run the game at the Ultra level of performance. Thankfully the prices of NVMe SSDs have been going down lately, which include Silicon Power's products.

Currently, you can get the Silicon Power Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD for just $169.99 right now at Amazon. That's the lowest price it has reached at the retailer and $19 off its normal MSRP.

The Silicon Power SSDs have read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and up to 4,800 MB/s in write speeds. Not only are they great for expanding your PC storage, but you can also use them to replace the included storage on your Sony PlayStation 5 console as well.

Here's a look at all the Silicon Power SSDs with discounts at the moment on Amazon.

