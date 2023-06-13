Twitter will reportedly set a DM limit on non-Blue users

Twitter is set to roll out new rules regarding direct messages (DMs) on the platform. The company will allegedly limit the number of DMs users can send to individuals who do not follow them back. These changes aim to bring about a shift in the way professionals network and interact on the platform.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi's tweet, the sender and receiver must mutually follow to enjoy unrestricted DM access. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Twitter Blue, which lets you send direct messages to accounts that don't follow you.

This alteration in DM policies may significantly impact networking dynamics among professionals, including journalists, artists, and others who rely on Twitter for connections and collaborations.

Twitter Blue subscription, which starts at $8/mo, brings other perks such as a longer limit of up to 10,000 characters, priority in search and conversation rankings, NFT profile pictures, longer video uploads, reader mode, custom app icons, and more.

However, these updates present a potential challenge for the platform's user experience, as longer tweets from paid subscribers may coexist with traditional threaded conversations, potentially leading to confusion among users.

Alongside extended tweet lengths, Twitter Blue users gain access to other premium features, including the ability to undo tweets, pin tweets to the top of their profile, and access exclusive content.

On the other hand, Blue subscribers now have more time to edit their tweets after hitting the Tweet button. The social media giant announced that Blue subscribers "now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets."

The latest change comes after Linda Yaccarino joined the company as the new CEO of Twitter and X Corp. Since then, she has started at the social network and has now shared her first internal memo to employees titled "Building Twitter 2.0 Together." The email mirrors Musk's sentiments for the platform and how he sees the site evolving over the coming years.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi