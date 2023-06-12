Cyberpunk 2077 updates PC hardware requirements for Phantom Liberty's release

On Sunday during the Xbox Games Showcase, CD Projekt Red announced the release date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The expansion pack for the sci-fi RPG is due to be released on September 29.

Alongside the release date reveal, CD Project Red has also announced some changes to the PC system requirements on its Steam page. They will apply to both the main game and Phantom Liberty. The changes will be released as a free patch to Cyberpunk 2077 no earlier than 90 days from now.

The changes include using more up-to-date hardware for the game's minimal requirements. CD Projekt Red stated:

The changes to the minimum requirements are a reflection of our new standard of requirements, which we believe better represent the minimum PC configuration required to run the game at 1080p, while maintaining an average of 30 FPS at low preset. The reason for making these changes is that updating the requirements is an important part of the game improvement process, and of enhancing and adding new features.

One of those big changes is that the minimal requirements now include using SSDs for storage, rather than old-fashioned hard drives. While players with the current minimal PC hardware specs can continue to run Cyberpunk 2077, they won't be officially supported after the base update is released in a few months.

Here's the breakdown:

Non-ray tracing PC requirements

Minimum

In-game graphics preset low.

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 30

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600

Graphics card: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Recommended

In-game graphics preset: high

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 60

OS 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra

In-game graphics preset: ultra

Resolution: 2160p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i9-12900 or Ryzen 9 7900X

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX

VRAM: 12 GB

RAM: 20 GB

Storage: 70 GB NVME.

Ray Tracing PC requirements

Ray tracing minimum

In-game graphics preset: ray tracing low

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 30

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 5 5600

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6800 XT or Arc A750

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ray tracing recommended

In-game graphics preset: ray tracing ultra

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i9-12900 or Ryzen 9 7900X

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 3080Ti or Radeon RX 7900 XTX

VRAM: 12 GB

RAM: 20 GB

Storage: 70 GB NVME

Ray tracing Overdrive

In-game graphics preset: ray tracing overdrive

Resolution: 2160p

Expected FPS: 60

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i9-12900 or Ryzen 9 7900X

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 4080

VRAM: 16 GB

RAM: 24 GB

Storage: 70 GB NVME

CD Projekt Red also announced that both Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty will get native Ukrainian language text support as part of that same patch.