Samsung's PRO Endurance microSD cards hit all-time low, now up to 55% off

microSD cards are one of the cheapest ways to upgrade storage on your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or another compatible device. Also, they are a must for cameras, whether it is an action cam, surveillance, or DSLR. If you need one, check out Samsung's PRO Endurance lineup, now available at its all-time low. You can snag one on Amazon and save up to 55% on select storage configurations.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD cards are tailored for extreme environments and harsh conditions, making them perfect for CCTV, dash cams, body cams, and action cameras operating in extreme heat, cold, or other device-unfriendly environments. Samsung claims these memory cards can endure magnets, X-rays, water, drop, wear, and temperatures ranging from -25C to 85C (-13F to 185F).

In addition to being tougher than your standard microSD, Samsung PRO Endurance cards can last up to 140,000 hours or 16 years of recording. Plus, you get a five-year warranty from the manufacturer for your peace of mind and recording safety.

Performance-wise, the Samsung PRO Endurance lineup offers read/write speeds of up to 100/40MB/s with a video class rating of V30 (U3, Class 10). This performance level will be enough for FullHD and 4K video recording and quick transfer from the card to your computer. Storage configurations include 32, 64, 128, and 256GB. All four have an extra SD adapter, allowing you to use the card with more devices.

