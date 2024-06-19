Get this 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED ultrawide PC monitor for an all-new low price of $749.99

If you really want to get an OLED PC monitor for your gaming rig or just to get some work done, you might want to check out LG's OLED monitor lineup right now. We have already mentioned you can get the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor at its new low price of $596.99, and the 45-inch model has also hit an all-time low price of $999.99.

If you are looking for a monitor with a size in between those two displays, the 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED ultrawide PC monitor is for you. It's hit a new low price of $749.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $550 discount off its $1,299.99 MSRP.

The monitor has a QHD ‎3,440 x 1,440 resolution with an 800R curved screen and an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, so you can get a more immersive experience when playing games. It includes a 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time.

The monitor supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro standards. That means when you connect this monitor to your PC's GPU, you should experience little to no graphical tearing and stuttering when playing high-end PC games.

There is also support for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, so you can experience deep blacks on the screen. It also has anti-glare features, so you should be able to play games or get some work done without having to deal with outside light reflections. The monitor's ports include two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 1.4 DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.